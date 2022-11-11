Brick Days: A Lego Fan Expo coming Nov. 12-13

Brick Days: a Lego Fan Expo will take place Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 13, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Lancaster Event Center, 84th and Havelock Avenue.

With a “Lincoln Landmarks” theme, the event will showcase iconic structures throughout Lincoln like the original Lazlo’s building, the LES building and the Nebraska State Capitol building.

During Brick Days, the featured builders will construct a Christmas tree entirely out of Legos. Stop by and watch this creation come to life over the weekend.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird will hand out the “Mayor’s Choice” award to a lucky Lego builder.

Lego clubs from across America will display their works at Brick Days. Some of the featured creators include the Lincoln-Omaha Lego User Group, SoDa (South Dakota) Lego User Group and HAWKLUG (Iowa) Lego User Group.

Brick Days features activities for both kids and adults, including a Lego Derby ramp and a PlayBrick table full of Lego bricks to build your own creations. Check out the Mosaic and Graffiti Wall, where you can build a picture out of Legos and have it displayed.

Brick Days will also feature four different vendors from across the U.S. with unique Lego-themed products.

For more details about the event and to get tickets, visit https://brickdays.com/.

Founded in 2017, Brick Days has had eight events so far, with Omaha in July 2021 having an attendance of over 8,000.