Bretz's new book released at Francie & Finch

Randy Bretz, a frequent story contributor to the Neighborhood Extra and L Magazine, talks about his new book, "The People of Lincoln -- The Framework of Community," at a book release party June 17 at Francie & Finch Bookshop. He noted that all 16 of his stories in the book were previously published in the Lincoln Journal Star's niche publications. Other presenters included Deane Finnegan (lower-left in the photo), former head of Leadership Lincoln, who wrote an introduction in the book that explains how the people who make a city a community are those who connect with others. "Randy is a collector of people's stories and a connector," Finnegan said. "It becomes an ever-growing circle of connections." Juan Paez, who is married to Bretz's granddaughter Molly, also spoke at the event about what he loves most about Lincoln, which is that Lincolnites are interested in and support each other. Copies of Bretz's book are available at Francie & Finch, 130 S. 13th St., or online at https://francieandfinch.indielite.org/book/9780578281780.

 PHOTO BY MARK SCHWANINGER

