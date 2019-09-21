{{featured_button_text}}
Brenda Nepper

NEPPER

 COURTESY PHOTO

Lancaster County 4-H has named Brenda Nepper of Hickman as winner of the September “Heart of 4-H Award” in recognition of outstanding volunteer service.

Nepper has been a 4-H parent volunteer for four years with horse and Pick-a-Pig clubs. She has helped horse 4-H’ers achieve new horsemanship advancement levels, and helped with club fundraising efforts. Last year, Nepper started the Cornerstone Equestrian horse 4-H club. She is also a member of 4-H Council and helps with its food stand at Lancaster County Super Fair and the annual golf tournament.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

“It is very rewarding to see the kids grow and mature into great young adults, and know that I might have had a little part in helping them be successful!,” Nepper says. “I love helping kids see their full potential and achieve it. My favorite part of being a 4-H leader is the goose bumps I get when I see the smiles on the kids' faces when they accomplish something they didn’t think they could do. 4-H kids are on the right path in life, and I like being a part of positive life choices.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments