Breakfast with Santa Dec. 3

Breakfast with Santa will return to the Haymarket District Saturday, Dec. 3, from 8-11 a.m. at the Courtyard Marriott, Eighth and R streets.

Buzzard Billy’s will serve a hot breakfast with coffee by The Mill. There will be selfies with Santa and a coloring contest with a grand prize of a $50 downtown Lincoln gift card. Kids, remember to bring your letters to Santa to drop in his mailbox!

Tickets are $12 for ages 5 and up, and admission is free for children ages 4 and under. Tickets are available at https://one.bidpal.net/haymarketlnk.

Other Haymarket events

While you’re in the Haymarket District, check out the Haymarket Unwrapped shopping event from Friday, Dec. 2, through Sunday, Dec. 4, during regular business hours; and The Winter Market on O Street (under the O Street Bridge in the Haymarket) hosted by Wax Buffalo on Sunday, Dec. 4, from noon-6 p.m. For more details, visit www.lincolnhaymarket.org.