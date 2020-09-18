'Brave Blue World' film to address future of water

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska Water Environment Association and Water Environment Federation will host a screening of the film “Brave Blue World” through a virtual platform Monday, Sept. 28 from 6-8 p.m.

This documentary details the importance of the journey toward innovating and pioneering technologies for the future of water and sanitation, and reveals optimism for the future of our most precious resource.

As part of the screening that is narrated by screen actor Matt Damon, a panel of local and national speakers will include Dr. Eileen O’Neill, former executive director of WEF; Donna Garden, City of Lincoln Transportation and Utilities; Dr. Nick Brozovic, Water for Food Daugherty Global Institute at the University of Nebraska; and Ron Sova, HDR. These professionals will discuss and answer questions about ways we are facing these challenges and taking steps toward water's future nationally and locally in Nebraska.

The event is offered free; however, RSVPs are requested at www.nebwea.org.

If you have questions, call Scott Aurit at 402-399-1000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0