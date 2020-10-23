Braun among educators to be honored with Joekel award

Sue Braun of Lincoln is among three educators who will be honored for championing youth leadership development Oct. 25 at a virtual event based in Lincoln.
Launch Leadership will recognize Braun and two other Nebraska educators with the Ron Joekel Award at Launch Live, a virtual telethon-style variety show.
After 33 years as a teacher in Lincoln Public Schools, Braun retired in 2016 from being a principal at Kloefkorn Elementary School. She also served as principal at Riley and Rousseau schools. It only took two years of retirement before she returned to education as principal at St. Michael School in Lincoln.
“I knew she was going to make us better leaders the moment I met her when she canvassed our neighborhood the summer before my kindergarten year, meeting parents and students before school even started,” said her nominator, who is now in middle school.
Other Nebraska educators to be honored with the Joekel award are Dr. Tawana Grover, superintendent of Grand Island Public Schools; and Amanda Gutierrez, an English teacher at Omaha North High Magnet School.
Previous Joekel Award recipients include Brent Toalson, recently retired Lincoln Southeast principal; Tracy Wernsman, assistant principal at Omaha’s Alice Buffett Middle school; Allysa Diehl, instructional coordinator at Lincoln Public Schools; and Jeff Wiles, retired principal of Plattsmouth High School.
The award is named for Ron Joekel, a lifelong educator who served on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln faculty for 42 years as professor chair and associate dean of the Teachers College. Joekel was a pioneer in youth leadership development. He served as the Nebraska Association of Student Council’s executive director for 20 years and was instrumental in growing the current-day Launch Leadership organization and its Summer Leadership Workshop.
Joekel traveled the country giving leadership workshops and helped found the National Association of Workshop Directors. In addition, he served as the national president of Phi Delta Kappa and served on the Board of Directors of the Nebraska Council of School Administrators.
The mission of Launch Leadership is to embolden young leaders to transform their communities and change our world. For more information, see launchleadership.org.
