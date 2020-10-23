Braun among educators to be honored with Joekel award

Sue Braun of Lincoln is among three educators who will be honored for championing youth leadership development Oct. 25 at a virtual event based in Lincoln.

Launch Leadership will recognize Braun and two other Nebraska educators with the Ron Joekel Award at Launch Live, a virtual telethon-style variety show.

After 33 years as a teacher in Lincoln Public Schools, Braun retired in 2016 from being a principal at Kloefkorn Elementary School. She also served as principal at Riley and Rousseau schools. It only took two years of retirement before she returned to education as principal at St. Michael School in Lincoln.

“I knew she was going to make us better leaders the moment I met her when she canvassed our neighborhood the summer before my kindergarten year, meeting parents and students before school even started,” said her nominator, who is now in middle school.

Other Nebraska educators to be honored with the Joekel award are Dr. Tawana Grover, superintendent of Grand Island Public Schools; and Amanda Gutierrez, an English teacher at Omaha North High Magnet School.