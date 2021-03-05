 Skip to main content
'Brassissimo' virtual concert set for Sunday
'Brassissimo' virtual concert set for Sunday

Nebraska Brass

Dean Haist and Brad Obbink will be featured on trumpet, Ric Ricker on horn, Mark Mendell on trombone and Alex Serwatowski on tuba.

 COURTESY PHOTO

"Brassissimo" will feature great works for brass quintet in a performance livestreamed on facebook.com/nebraskabrass from Christ United Methodist Church in Lincoln at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 7.

The concert will include classics like Luiz Bonfa's "Black Orpheus," jazz standard "Bye Bye Blackbird," Claude Le Jeune’s "Revecy Venir du Printans" and arrangements by Robert Elkjer.

The concert is free. A personal Facebook account is not needed to view the event.

