BOWLING SCORES (Oct. 4-Nov. 7, 2020)

Hollywood Bowl
Men-Rich Schillinger 755; Rob Stevens 278, 752; Roger Heffelfinger 300, 749; Scott Verner 745; Trey Kolbo 736; Bryce Smart 736; Tyler Steenson 279, 732; Frank Schmal III 290, 731; Mark Miller 728, 729; Brad Moorberg 729; Rick Folsom 728; Tyler Dunkle 726; Brandon Kaup 725; Dick Weers 290; Justin Brauch 280; Jeremy Hohenfeldt 279; Tim Hagener 278; Earl Kaup 278; Adam Kreatz 276.
Women-Hali Punteney 227, 229, 245, 586, 588, 599, 605, 628, 632, 661; April Dunkle 608; Emily Weers 228, 584.
Senior Men-No scores reported.
Senior Women-No scores reported.
Youth-Isaac Skalak 237, 667; Jacob Rohn 244, 657; Renee Gausman 202, 275, 622; Aleia Crandall 202, 206, 559.
Parkway Lanes
Men-Jeff White 270, 300, 794, 800; Tyler Dunkle 739; Pat Dority 279, 749; Chris Holmes 278, 738; David Vifquain 737; Justin Roach 280, 735; Matt Coatman 734; Thore Truax 275, 728; Tracy Rocole 299; Frankie Bruyette 289; Jason Nieman 279; Tim Hagener 276; Bill Slama 275; Thore Truax 275.
Women-Kelli Roach 245, 258, 674, 692; Renee Greunke 225, 237, 622, 640.
Senior Men-Steve Connell 258, 652.
Senior Women-No scores reported.
Youth-No scores reported.
Sun Valley Lanes
Men-Travis Fox 278, 279,801; John Fischer 279, 783; Joey Grabanski 279, 299, 775; Rich Schillinger 780; Devin Brandl 300, 767; BJ Koinzan 750; Denny Grady 279, 747; Allen Forkner 279, 741; Troy Topolski 279, 738; Seth Hampton 729; Jon Novak 290, 727; David Schilke 726; Rob Stevens 299; Caleb Thiessen 298; Allen Bourne 285; Derek Masek 279; Rick Miller 279; Richard Blue V 278; Taylor Scherbak 278; Travis Patterson 272.
Women-Alysa Smith 226, 255, 256, 612, 662; Jen Miseno 252, 640; Laura Hall 234, 628; Ryanna Davis 585; Lynn Aarenson 244.
Senior Men-No scores reported.
Senior Women-No scores reported.
Youth-No scores reported.
