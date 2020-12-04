BOWLING SCORES (Nov. 8-28, 2020)

Hollywood Bowl
Men-Steve Kirk 279 (2), 813; Brandon Kaup 279, 784; Tim Hagener 279, 774; Jim Jackson 298, 753; Pat Dority 748; Earl Kaup 735; Jerry Schilke 289, 731; Tyler Steenson 730; Brad Moorberg 300; Adam Kreatz 299; Matthew Brauch 289; Trey Kolbo 279; Brian Wilson 278; Jason Thompson 277; Jeff Frerichs 276.
Women-April Dunkle 226, 640; Brooklyne Smart 237, 245, 244, 246, 580, 585, 658; Hali Punteney 613, 624.
Senior Men-No scores reported.
Senior Women-No scores reported.
Youth-No scores reported.
Parkway Lanes
Men-Matt Dohmen 300, 801; Tim Hagener 290 (2), 801; Justin Brunken 755; Mark Miller 744; Tyler Steenson 300, 738; Matt Coatman 738; Pat Dority 731, 733; Adam Barrickman 289.
Women-Kelli Roach 231, 246, 257, 279, 690, 719; Kelsey Dunkle 227, 234, 236, 237, 611, 623, 663, 673; Lisa Thiessen 236, 594; Stacey Duey 581, 594; Deb Kendle 225, 255, 592; Renee Greunke 245; Amber Nieman 236; Chloe Welling 227; Crystal Johnson 225.
Senior Men-Larry Roach 279; Jerry Christil 242.
Senior Women-Lois Leapaldt 209; Jackie Maaske 190.
Youth-Cole Schilke 606; Mindy Bartels 214, 574.
Sun Valley Lanes
Men-John Jarvis 272, 279, 784; Kevin Welch 300, 775; Cameron Jurasik 279, 768; Ben Broxterman 277, 758; Richard Blue V 279, 748; Tony Lehl 279, 746; Chad Rosenau 740; Stephen Amory 278, 737; Dave Eilers 731; Scott Foreman 726; Andrew Kathe 726; Mark Porter 299; Aaron Kemper 286; Steve Addleman 279; Bobby Brewer 279; Derek Dand 278; Caleb Thiessen 277.
Women-Alysa Smith 232, 597, 633; Shannon Cornell 236, 588; Ryanna Davis 588.
Senior Men-No scores reported.
Senior Women-No scores reported.
Youth-Jacob Rohn 266, 690; Renee Gausman 201, 574.
