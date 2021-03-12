BOWLING SCORES (Feb. 14 - March 6, 2021)

Hollywood Bowl
Men-Rich Schillinger 279, 299, 812; Tyler Dunkle 299, 779; Caleb Thiessen 289, 743; Justin Brauch 740; Brandon Kaup 290, 736; Steve Kirk 270, 730; Jake Ganskow 727; Pat Dority 726.
Women-Hali Punteney 246, 256, 649, 665.
Senior Men-No scores reported.
Senior Women-No scores reported.
Youth-No scores reported.
Parkway Lanes
Men-Jeff White 783; Al Christensen 758; Tyler Steenson 280, 726; Adam Barrickman 279; Todd Flodman 277.
Women-Kelli Roach 242, 698; Michele Kelley 260, 642.
Senior Men-Al Christensen 268.
Senior Women-Jackie Spidell 191, 244, 581; Carmen Foy 209, 568; Kathy Rempe 222, 560; Juanita Phillips 198, 510.
Youth-No scores reported.
Sun Valley Lanes
Men-Ben Broxterman 290, 728, 802; Cameron Jaroski 299, 788; Steve Addleman 279, 297, 730, 780; Andrew Kathe 275, 279, 289, 729, 770, 776; Rick Miler 290 (2), 738, 764; David Schilke 279, 762; Devin Brandl 299, 756. 758; Ben Vaness 289, 755; Cory Etmund 753; Jeff Wessel 279, 750; Scott Foreman 279 (2), 747; Jeff Gable 279, 746; Jeremy Machovec 743; Ron Phillips Jr 736, 741; Kevin Cornell 280, 739; John Losito 289 738; Mike McCarthy 279, 738; BheeJay Arroyo 735; Chad Rosenau 733; Kyle Shunkwiler 732; Chris Slama 278, 725; Mark Porter 725; Scott Boltz 300; Patrick Bryan 300; Dwyane DaMoude 298; Trent Burge 288; John Jarvis 280; Skyler Wolfe 280; Erik Bidrowski 279; Vincent Carney III 279; Seth Hampton 279; Mark Parson 279; Nick Procacina 279; Dale Etmund 278; Nick Miller 278; Parks Smith 278; Aaron Kemper 277; David Powers 276; Taylor Scherbak 275.
Women-Stephanie Bonebright 265, 268, 749; Laura Kerkman 243, 675; Alysa Smith 226 (2), 249, 590, 666, 675; Sarah Bettger 231, 233, 623, 668; Jen Miseno 275, 640; Chris Johnson 225, 621; Ryanna Davis 243, 247, 598, 618; Tyler Kearney 600; Gailanne Hindsley 267, 598; Kristin Polk 580; Christy Magorian 237; Mandy Lathen 232.
Senior Men-Dwyane DaMoude 646; Ron Thornton 236.
Senior Women-Diane Slade 198, 531; Judie Rogers 521; Marie Mogis 194, 516.
Youth-Isaac Skalak 233, 622; Maddy Addleman 205.