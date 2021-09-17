BOWLING SCORES (AUG. 18-SEPT. 11, 2021)

Hollywood Bowl
Men-Steve Kirk 279, 729; 751; Tim West 279, 730; Todd Howard 278, 725; Earl Kaup 738; Brandon Kaup 289; Jeremy Hohenfeldt 279; Jared Cone 276; Jamie Lind 270.
Women-Emily Weers 226, 233, 235, 647; April Dunkle 279, 641; Brooklyne Smart 633; Hali Punteney 607; April Dunkle 596.
Senior Men-No scores reported.
Senior Women-No scores reported.
Youth-No scores reported.
Parkway Lanes
Men-Jeff White 300, 748, 750; Tracy Rocole 738; Jerry Schilke 298; Adam Grossenbacher 278; Bill Slama 278; Taron Lewis 276.
Women-Renee Greunke 268, 664; Kelli Roach 605; Kelsey Dunkle 582.
Senior Men-No scores reported.
Senior Women-No scores reported.
Youth-No scores reported.
Sun Valley Lanes
Men-Zach Marlow 273, 300, 788; Mark Miller 729, 777; Chad Rosenau 289, 290, 738, 775; Mark Porter 300, 763; Seth Hampton 272, 280, 299, 752, 753; Damian Hingst 751; John Fischer 270, 747; Trey Kolbo 744; Sparky Amory 740; Chuck Hoesche 738; Ben Vanness 297, 737; Danny Flynn 278, 279, 737; Patrick Bryan 278, 735; David Gatlin 300, 733; Steve Skalak 733; Nick Procacina 300, 731; Rob Stevens 731; Kelly Huddleston 278, 730; Aaron Burke 279, 729; Stephen Amory, 278, 727; Tyler Punteney 727; Patrick Bryan 725; Thanh Chu 290; Scott Foreman 289; Dave Anderson 287; Travis Billesbach 279; Mike Ertl 279; Dale Etmund Jr 279; Nolan Penner 279; Ron Phillips Jr 279; Tony Vondra 279; Austin Aude 278; Cory Etmund 277, 278; Mitch Waechter 278; Randy Chandler 277; Brian Crawford 277; Jeremy Machovec 277; David Powers 277; Parks Smith 277; John Jarvis 276; Derrick Hermanson 275; Dave Leuty 274.