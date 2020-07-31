You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bouffard Quartet to premiere livestreamed jazz series
View Comments

Bouffard Quartet to premiere livestreamed jazz series

{{featured_button_text}}
Peter Bouffard

BOUFFARD

 COURTESY PHOTO

The Capital Jazz Society will present a series of livestreamed events featuring some of the best jazz groups and musicians in the Lincoln and Omaha areas.

Each event will be livestreamed from Chez SoDo on the Capital Jazz Society’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety, from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on the first Friday of each month from August through December.

The series begins at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, with the Peter Bouffard Quartet performing.

Livestreaming events allows the Capital Jazz Society to present live jazz while keeping musicians and the audience safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information, contact the Capital Jazz Society business office at 402-477-7899 or cjs@artsincorporated.org.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News