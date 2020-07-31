Bouffard Quartet to premiere livestreamed jazz series

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Capital Jazz Society will present a series of livestreamed events featuring some of the best jazz groups and musicians in the Lincoln and Omaha areas.

Each event will be livestreamed from Chez SoDo on the Capital Jazz Society’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety, from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on the first Friday of each month from August through December.

The series begins at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, with the Peter Bouffard Quartet performing.

Livestreaming events allows the Capital Jazz Society to present live jazz while keeping musicians and the audience safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information, contact the Capital Jazz Society business office at 402-477-7899 or cjs@artsincorporated.org.

