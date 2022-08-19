Boomerang series: Audrey Poehlman

Her story has a Cinderella feel to it, except that there are no wicked stepsisters or stepmother, there’s no pumpkin carriage and there’s not really a ball. Well, there is dancing – ballet dancing, that is. There is a young man who wins her heart, but he’s not really a prince – he’s a string bass player in a band.

I guess the Cinderella similarity is about dancing and maybe our bass-playing prince. Stick with me – you’re going to love this story.

At a young age, Lincoln native Audrey (Barrett) Poehlman fell in love with ballet, so much that she talked her mom and dad, Susan and Patrick Barrett, into letting her move to Omaha while she was still in high school so she could pursue dancing. They said “yes.” She participated in Heartland Youth Ballet, performed weekly in Omaha, and met loads of ballet people.

That dedication led to her invitation to attend the University of Cincinnati Conservatory of Music to study and perform ballet. Doesn’t this feel a little like Cinderella getting a chance to go to the ball?

Enter the prince, who was actually playing string bass in a band that Audrey was singing with. It was at a July 4th party in 2012 in Lincoln, and she thought, “There’s something special about that guy.” Indeed, Beau caught her eye enough that as she headed to Cincinnati, she kept in touch with him. While she was perfecting her pirouette and striving to sauté, that guy Beau was on her mind. Like Cinderella at midnight, after a year and a half at the Conservatory, she decided she was too far from family, and too far from Beau.

The trip from Cincinnati for our Cinderella wasn’t in a pumpkin carriage pulled by mice … it was on a Megabus headed back to Lincoln. And she didn’t accidentally leave her slipper behind; her ballet shoes were in the suitcase she packed as she left Cincinnati. She still wanted to be involved in ballet. Once home from the “ball,” our Cinderella explained to her understanding parents and then headed over to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to enroll in an Elementary Education curriculum.

Oh, and of course Beau was also at UNL, enrolled in the College of Journalism and Mass Communications. Their long-distance friendship turned into a dating relationship, and five years after they first met, on June 30, 2017, Beau took her to the Arbor Day Farm Treetop Village where he proposed.

“As we were dating, I had told him that I really wanted to be sure of a serious relationship before accepting a proposal for marriage,” she said. “And I added that after five years of dating, it would be about right. Still, after five years dating, I was so surprised when he proposed that I asked, ‘Are you sure?’”

But the story doesn’t end there. Audrey spent several years as an elementary teacher. Now, she balances time between managing the Lincoln Midwest Ballet with 150 youngsters and being the community support manager at the Foundry co-working community.

Beau moved into a position with Ameritas as a video producer. He continues to work with KZUM, has a number of fun videos on his YouTube channel, and in his spare time he juggles. They’re both in love with Lincoln and involved in a number of ways.

Audrey says, “Lincoln to me is like finding that diamond in the rough. Once you’re a real part of the community, you realize how amazing this place is.”

Then, as our conversation returned to her adventure in Cincinnati, she gave a deep sigh as she said, “There’s always an interest in leaving. Sometimes you just need to experience it. But home is the best place, and Lincoln is my home. Lincoln has a family feel, and I’m glad we’re here.”

Oh, and about that wedding in a rainstorm … she said “yes” to that proposal in a treehouse. Beau and Audrey tied the knot outdoors at Roca Ridge in 2018. They got a little wet because there was a thunderstorm that day. Some believe that’s a sign that the marriage will last. As you know, a knot that becomes wet is extremely hard to untie.

And that’s the story of our boomerang Cinderella, Audrey Poehlman, who married her string bass prince, and they’re living happily ever after in Lincoln.