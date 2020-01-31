Book presentation event set for Feb. 2
Lincoln City Libraries (LCL) invites the public to a free book presentation at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at Bennett Martin Public Library, 136 S. 14th St.

Omaha World-Herald sportswriter Dirk Chatelain will be the featured speaker as part of the John H. Ames Reading Series sponsored by the Heritage Room of Nebraska Authors. The event is in the third-floor Heritage Room. On-street parking downtown is free on Sundays.

Chatelain will discuss his book, “24th & Glory – The Intersection of Civil Rights and Omaha’s Greatest Generation of Athletes,” which focuses on the North Omaha neighborhood that produced some of the nation’s most prominent sports figures of the 1950s and '60s.

The Heritage Room of Nebraska Authors is a service of LCL supported by the Nebraska Literary Heritage Association and Foundation for Lincoln City Libraries. For information about LCL and its services, visit lincolnlibraries.org.

