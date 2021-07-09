Bobby Gadoury to perform Wednesday

Bobby Gadoury will perform at noon Wednesday, July 7, as the next act in the Lincoln Community Foundation Garden Performance Series on the LCF Garden stage, 1415 N St.
Originally from New England, Gadoury is a classically trained pianist known for performing a smooth and esoteric mix of jazz, swing, blues and popular standards.
The series features a different band at noon every Wednesday through Sept. 29. For the full schedule of performers, see the Foundation Garden Performance Series Facebook page.