Bob Zany to headline TADA’s Comedy Cabaret
TADA’s Comedy Cabaret Series will present nationally touring comedian Bob Zany on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 12-13.

Fresh off his new Dry Bar comedy special, Zany has made over 1,000 national TV appearances, Zany has been seen on everything from the Tonight Show and Last Comic Standing to the Gong Show and Family Feud. Also appearing will be special guest Juli Burney.

Wine and spirits will be served during the Comedy Cabaret Series from TADA’s fully stocked bar in collaboration with The Mill. The series is sponsored by Alivation Health with support from The Hyatt Place Lincoln/Downtown-Haymarket.

Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets for all shows are $5. Seating is limited. Online streaming tickets are also available for the 7:30 p.m. Friday show. In-person and streaming tickets should be reserved ahead of time at www.tadatheatre.info.

The Comedy Cabaret is part of the 2021 Showcase Stage series at The TADA Theatre, located inside the Creamery Building in the Historic Haymarket at 701 P St.

