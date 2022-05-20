Blue Star Museums program for active-duty military starts today

The University of Nebraska State Museum will participate in the Blue Star Museums program at all three of its public museums in 2022.

Active-duty military personnel, including the National Guard and Reserves, as well as their families, will qualify for free admission to Morrill Hall in Lincoln, Ashfall Fossil Beds State Historical Park near Royal, and Trailside Museum of Natural History in Crawford from Armed Forces Day, May 21, through Labor Day, Sept. 5.

“I look forward to honoring the service of our military families with free admission as part of our museum’s participation in the Blue Star program,” said Susan Weller, director of the NU State Museum.

Blue Star Museums is a collaboration among the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense and museums across the United States. Active-duty military and their families may book advance tickets online or present a military ID at entrance to receive the free passes. A military ID will be required for verification at entry for online ticket purchases.

Visitors to Ashfall Fossil Beds and Trailside Museum will still need to acquire a state park permit. The permits are available online from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Morrill Hall will also continue offering discounted tickets for veterans.

Morrill Hall information is available at https://museum.unl.edu or by calling 402-472-2637. Ashfall Fossil Beds information is available at https://ashfall.unl.edu or by calling 402-893-2000. Trailside Museum information is available at https://trailside.unl.edu or by calling 308-665-2929.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0