Blue honored for work to end child and family homelessness

Susanne Blue, executive director of Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach in Lincoln, was recently honored at the Beyond Housing Conference hosted by the Institute for Children, Poverty and Homelessness in New York City.

Blue was one of two individuals and three organizations from across the U.S. honored for their work in reducing the impact of homelessness on children and their families.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Over Blue's 21 years as executive director, she has expanded Matt Talbot’s scope from a hunger relief organization to one offering comprehensive housing, case management, substance abuse counseling, and nutrition programming for families and individuals experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness.

Under her leadership, Matt Talbot has initiated many homeless prevention programs. These include the Homeless Identification Project, which assists families and individuals with obtaining vital identification documents; the First HOPE/Housing First program, which provides permanent supportive housing; and a citywide Homeless Diversion Program, which works to prevent individuals and families from becoming homeless through mediation and conflict resolution, assistance with housing search and placement, and information and referral services.

For more information about Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach, see mtko.org. For more on the Institute for Children, Poverty and Homelessness, see ICPHusa.org.