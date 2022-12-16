Blue Christmas service Dec. 21 at Southern Heights

The public is invited to a "Blue Christmas" service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Southern Heights Presbyterian Church, 5750 S. 40th St. (40th and Old Cheney Road).

Feeling joyful during the holidays can be difficult for people who are experiencing stress or loss from a recent life event: the loss (or anticipated death) of a loved one, the loss of a job -- event the sense of loss of control in one's life.

The holidays are a time when such stress and loss can feel especially intense.

Called "Blue Christmas" -- and presented on the night with the longest amount of darkness in the northern hemisphere -- this is a service of hope. It is a gathering for any and all (joyous or overwhelmed) who wish to find themselves in a meaningful service of candlelight, readings, music, quiet reflection and well-being.

All are welcome and invited to come as you are. For more information, call 402-421-3704 or email questions to office@southernheights.org.