Blezek receives statewide extension board volunteer award

At the Nebraska Association of County Extension Boards (NACEB) annual meeting in February, Allen Blezek of Lincoln received the organization’s statewide Outstanding Volunteer award for significant contributions to Nebraska Extension.

Blezek was nominated by Karen Wobig, Extension educator and unit leader of Nebraska Extension in Lancaster County, for being a key volunteer and strong advocate for Extension and NACEB.

A long-time supporter of Extension, Blezek began his volunteer service on the Lancaster County Extension Board in January of 2014, serving as vice president in 2018 and as president in 2019. He served two terms, which spans the maximum of six years.

He has volunteered countless hours to NACEB. He initiated numerous meetings with the NACEB district director, Extension administration and others, to look at ways to enhance NACEB’s mission and the roles of its membership.

“Allen Blezek has selflessly empowered others to impact lives and communities across Nebraska," said Lancaster County NACEB Director Wes Daberkow.

Blezek graduated from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, initially teaching vocational agriculture. After earning master’s and doctorate degrees, he joined the UNL faculty. A highlight of his career was serving as director of the Nebraska LEAD Program (a national agricultural leadership development program) for nearly 25 years.

