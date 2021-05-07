Blessing Box dedication at Willard Center Thursday

Boy Scouts Troop 55 will host a Blessing Box and Little Free Library public dedication Thursday, May 13, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Willard Community Center, 1245 S. Folsom St.

The Boy Scouts have taken over the Food Pantry Box at Willard, which the Girl Scouts built and had dedicated in 2018. It had fallen into disrepair and needed a makeover, so the Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts seized the opportunity.

Volunteers built a bigger and better box and have named it a Blessing Box to include food and other essentials such as first-aid items, diapers, baby food, feminine products and even firewood in winter seasons. They have vowed to keep it in good working order and to keep it supplied with items.

The former box has been rebuilt and will now be a Little Free Library. The Scouts will also perform a flag-raising ceremony at the dedication of both of these additions.

