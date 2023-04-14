Nine artists will offer patrons a one-night, black light room experience with work that is UV reactive from 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 21, at the Noyes Art Gallery, 119 S. Ninth St.

The exhibit will feature a wide variety of media and styles. A livestream of the opening and brief artist talks will be broadcast on the Noyes Gallery Facebook page at 7 p.m. Any artwork not sold during the event will be available in the gallery after the event.

A special opportunity from 6-8 p.m. to explore a black light environment will be provided by the artists in Lynette Fast’s upstairs studio. Participating in the black light experience will be Fast (jewelry/mixed media painting), Aimee Booton (painting), Heather Duckers (mixed media painting), E Elder (painting/illustration), Shailee Curin (watercolor/illustration), Melisa Raastad (painting), Lynn Wilson (mosaic) and Dawn Worthington (painting).

Meet the artists at this Third Friday event and check out their fresh artistic vision while immersing yourself in 3D and black light activities. Attendees are also encouraged to explore rooms at the gallery and artists’ studios, and sign up for a 30th anniversary workshop.

You can also visit the artists' websites and follow the Noyes Facebook page and Instagram to see work. Noyes offers curbside pickup, free delivery and installation, and one-time, in-home consultation by taking artwork to a patron to view work in her/his personal space.