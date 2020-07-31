Black Hills Energy donates CNG fueling station to StarTran

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Liz Elliott announced July 29 that Black Hills Energy has donated a $250,000 compressed natural gas (CNG) fueling station to StarTran.

The CNG fueling station has been installed at Transit Division headquarters, 710 J St., and will be used primarily to refuel StarTran’s on-demand VANLNK fleet.

“We appreciate this generous CNG equipment donation from Black Hills Energy,” Elliott said. “This on-site CNG fueling station will increase StarTran’s efficiency by minimizing the time and fuel spent driving to our off-site fueling location.”

The donation includes two natural gas compressors, three storage tanks and other equipment. CNG and electric vehicles will make up 57 percent of StarTran’s fleet by December. StarTran’s current CNG fleet includes 27 buses, two trolleys and 11 vans. StarTran has also invested in three additional CNG storage tanks for better capacity.

Each CNG vehicle minimizes environmental impacts by reducing greenhouse gas emissions while using domestic fuel. CNG vehicles also reduce noise, have lower maintenance costs and have a positive impact on urban air quality.