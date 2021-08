The Big Red Ride for Nacho Riders is coming Tuesday, Aug. 24, starting at the trailhead south of 84th and O streets.

It is a 20-mile round trip to Eagle east of Lincoln. Ride at your own pace.

While in Eagle, cyclists stop at Bailey's Local for some food, beverage and camaraderie.

The Nacho Ride happens every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. from May through September. For more information, look for the Nacho Ride on Facebook.

