Bi-fecta format challenges LSMGL math skills

The Lincoln Senior Men’s Golf League’s June 14 Fun Day at Pioneers Golf Course utilized a Best Ball format for the front nine and a Shamble format for the back nine, which required the field to pay special attention to using the correct set of scores for each hole.

The Best Ball allowed for 100% of each golfer’s handicap, while the Shamble used 60%. The two lowest net scores were totaled for each hole as the score for the four-man team.

While everyone played their own ball from tee to green in the Best Ball, the Shamble allowed each team to use its best drive, and then each team member played his own ball to complete the hole.

No pin prizes were awarded, and the league completed all of its duties in 4 ½ hours, which made for a welcome respite from the heat. The next Fun Day will be at Table Creek in Nebraska City on Monday, June 28.

Winners:

White Flight-First place, score 112-Jeff Kuhlman, John Tritt, Dean Muller and Mike Greiger (not pictured); second place, score 113-Denny Quick, Stan Dinges, Ed Fuenzalida and Tom VanDevelder; third place, score 115-Mike Gerhart, Steve Kahler, Mike Dalton and Tom Meyer.

Red Flight-First place, score 113-Bob Hoelscher, Mike Toomey, Jon Debus and Jerry Zurovski; second place, score 115-Veryl Jessen, Ed Kosola, Bob Batterman and Byron Vanier; third place, score 115-Gary Westerhoff, Jack Morris, Rick Owens and Robert LaMarre.

