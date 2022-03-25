Bethany Women’s Club to celebrate 110th year

The Bethany Women’s Club, an area-wide service club, will host a special celebration in honor of its 110th anniversary on Tuesday, April 12 at noon in the Bethany Christian Church Fellowship Hall, 1645 N. Cotner Blvd. This event will feature a salad luncheon, followed by all guests being invited to play Musical Bingo by Elliot.

Club records indicate the club was formed by two women and their husbands, and that on Feb. 12, 1912, 11 community-minded women met and organized a Home Economics Club. From there, the club evolved over many years to what it has become today. Over the years, club members have honored their deceased members by donating memorials in a variety of ways. Many albums and interesting historical documents will be on display during the afternoon for guests to peruse.

Prior to the pandemic, the club would host two fundraising events, usually salad luncheons and fashion shows, one in the spring and one in the fall. These were for the purpose of raising funds to donate to various charities, which are selected by club members, and vary from year to year. Club members hope these special events will become possible again in the future.

Bethany Women’s Club is steeped in tradition and community service. The original club objective still applies today: “To mutually improve its members in home, intellectual pursuits, good fellowship, and to aid in community advancement.”

The club holds monthly meetings in September through May. Annual memberships are $5, and membership is open to any woman interested in joining.

The club invites everyone to join in the 110th anniversary celebration. Tickets are $10. To make your reservation, call Sheryel at 402-464-4112. If you are unable to attend, donations are welcome to assist the club in its ongoing service to the community.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0