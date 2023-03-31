Does your cat have a chip on its shoulder? Well, it probably should! Microchips are the best way to ensure your cat will be returned to you if it is ever lost.

This tiny technology is roughly the size of a grain of rice, but once the chip is implanted, it can be the difference between losing your cat forever and being reunited with it quickly. Something so small can make a huge difference.

Microchipping is both simple and affordable (usually costing around $45). Your vet can insert the microchip, between your pet’s shoulder blades, in a matter of seconds during a scheduled office visit. The procedure doesn’t require anesthetic and will feel no different to your pet than a routine vaccination. Each microchip contains a unique identification code that, when scanned, will help identify your pet and begin the process of getting it back home to you. Contact your vet if you would like more information or to schedule a time to get your cat microchipped.

The Cat House is Lincoln’s only no-kill cat shelter and adoption facility. If you are looking to adopt a cat, visit thecathouse.org and complete an adoption application. Once you’ve applied, visit TCH (and the cats!) during open hours on Tuesday or Thursday between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., or on Sunday between 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Don’t forget to “Like” The Cat House on Facebook and follow on Instagram. We are always posting pictures of new, adoptable cats and kittens, updates on recent adoptions, and fun cat facts and pictures to brighten your day! To receive updates directly to your inbox, email info@thecathouse.org and ask to be added to the mailing list.

The Cat House is a 501(c)(3) organization; contributions may be tax-deductible. TCH is funded by donations and adoption fees and is staffed by volunteers.