November is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month! The Cat House (TCH) has many deserving senior cats just waiting to meet their perfect match. What is considered senior for cats? A cat's senior years begin after age 10.

Here are just a few benefits of adopting a senior cat:

Purr-sonality

Everybody loves kittens – they are undeniably amazing. Their personalities are a bit of a mystery, though. Senior cats come with well-established personalities, so you know exactly what you’re getting. This makes senior cats ideal candidates for anyone looking for a cat that matches their own personality and lifestyle.

They come pre-trained

Senior cats have already learned the ropes when it comes to using the litter box, grooming themselves, and typically have outgrown behaviors like scratching and biting. They tend to be more easygoing but still enjoy quality play time with their owners.

It’s rewarding

Senior cats still have a lot of love to give, and they make excellent companions. Let’s face it – no amount of time with a beloved pet is ever going to be enough. Giving an older cat a chance at a great life in a loving home really is its own reward.

TCH is Lincoln’s only no-kill cat shelter and adoption facility. If you are looking to adopt a cat, visit thecathouse.org and complete an adoption application. Once you’ve submitted an application, visit The Cat House (and the cats!) during open hours on Tuesday or Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., or on Sunday from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Don’t forget to “Like” The Cat House on Facebook and follow us on Instagram. We are always posting pictures of new adoptable cats and kittens, updates on recent adoptions, and fun cat facts and pictures to brighten your day! To receive updates directly to your inbox, send an email to info@thecathouse.org and ask to be added to the mailing list.

The Cat House is a 501(c)(3) organization; contributions may be tax-deductible. TCH is funded by donations and adoption fees and is staffed by volunteers.