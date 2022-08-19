Benedictine Oblate info meeting set for Aug. 28

A Nebraska Benedictine Oblate informational meeting will take place via Zoom at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28. Contact Carol Olson for information and a Zoom invitation at 402-440-5214 or carol.olson@nebraskabenedictineoblates.org.

Benedictine Oblates are Christian men and women of all denominations who are interested in enriching their Christian way of life. Benedictine Oblates live in today’s society to bring the world to God by being a witness to Christ by word and example to those around them.

Benedictine Oblates study the Rule of St. Benedict. They also pledge to a life of deeper prayer through Lectio Divina, the Liturgy of the Hours in the monastic tradition, and the study of spirituality. There is no cost to become a Benedictine Oblate other than to purchase occasional books. Benedictine Oblates generally commit to at least one meeting per month.

The Nebraska Benedictine Oblates are affiliated with Sacred Heart Monastery, Yankton, South Dakota. Additional information can be found on the Nebraska Oblates Facebook page.