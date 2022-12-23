Bena to discuss Initiative 432 at LWV Lunch & Learn

The Lunch & Learn series by the League of Women Voters of Lincoln/Lancaster County will feature Wayne Bena speaking about the recent passage of Initiative 432, an amendment to the Nebraska Constitution that will require voters to present a photo ID when casting a ballot.

The event is on Thursday, Jan. 5, from noon to 1 p.m., and is free and open to the public via Zoom. Those wishing to attend should use this link: https://bit.ly/3FAsTgf. For assistance in joining the Zoom meeting, email secretary@lincolnleague.org.

Since 2017, Bena has served as deputy secretary of state for elections for Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen. Previously, Bena served as election commissioner of Sarpy County for eight years, giving him a unique view of elections from the county and state perspectives.

For over 100 years, the League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan political organization, has encouraged informed and active participation in government, worked to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influenced public policy through education and advocacy. Membership is open to all.

For more information about the League, go to www.lincolnleague.org.