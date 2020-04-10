Belmont Elementary TRACKS Empowerment Program goes online

“When nothing is sure, everything is possible.”
This quote by Margaret Drabble, an English novelist, biographer and critic, sums up the development of the 13th edition of the Belmont Elementary School TRACKS Empowerment leadership group.
When school was postponed on March 16 due to COVID-19, in- and out-of-class experiences were put on hold.
This included the Nomination/Orientation Celebration for the newest inductees of the Belmont TRACKS leadership group. But what didn’t seem possible on March 16 became a virtual celebration on Thursday, April 2.
Scholars, parents, siblings, community members, administrators, staff and TRACKS supporters joined in the virtual event to celebrate the scholars' talents and potential. Teachers read scholars’ nominations, illustrating the talent and strength of each scholar nominee. Smiles, thanks, hugs from parents and even tears of joy from the affirming words about their scholars illustrated the relationship, belief and hope within each individualized nomination.
Complimenting the nominations was a special guest – Mr. "I’M Possible" himself, Keith L. Brown – a sought-after professional speaker, consultant, change agent and award-winning author. He is a Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award recipient and a frequent guest on I-Heart, Sirius, Radio One and other media outlets.
Brown opened his presentation by congratulating the scholars and acknowledging administration and staff members for their “purposeful” efforts that illustrate how everything is possible.
“I want to thank all of you teachers for all the formative and summative assessments, all the differentiated instruction, and all the love and nurturing you give these scholars every day,” Brown said.
He went on to inspire and challenge the scholars to adopt and live out the TRACKS acronym: Talented, Respectful, Ambition, Committed, Knowledgeable, Scholars.
“I heard your nomination letters. You all are talented and have so many gifts,” Brown told the scholars.
“Last night's TRACKS celebration was a reminder of the good that exists no matter the world's circumstances," said Annie McKeighan, fourth grade team leader at Belmont Elementary School. "Mr. Brown's belief that all scholars can achieve greatness with the right focuses rang true to the entire audience of students, parents, teachers and administrators. There is great potential within these scholars, and the hope for their greatness is alive.”
TRACKS is a Group Mentoring Empowerment Initiative (GMI) and utilizes a strength-based approach to help young people enhance: 1) their self-identity, 2) their self-advocacy skills and 3) their personal vision. The overarching purpose of this initiative is to empower all students to reach their academic and life potential.
“Mr. Keith Brown's motivational message will be something that lives in the hearts and minds of our scholars for a lifetime," said Kim Rosenthal, Belmont Elementary School principal. "His message prompted our scholars to identify possibilities within themselves. I hope that our TRACKS scholars can deliver this message to all scholars at Belmont – it was that important! A huge thank you to Mr. Brown for kicking off our newest TRACKS group in such a positive way.”
The 2020 Belmont Elementary TRACKS Empowerment scholars will meet weekly through mid-May and take part in leadership experiences that focus on achieving their full potential. Selected scholars are: Max Raffaeli, Alejandra Moreno, Phineas (Eugene) Wiemer, Payton Craine, Kenadee Broussard, Jevon Payne, Leriya’h Clay, K’Zarria Williams, Tayvion Perez, Mohamed Sabiel, Eveline Ungery and Alex Morris.
