Belmont Elementary TRACKS Empowerment Program goes online

Brown opened his presentation by congratulating the scholars and acknowledging administration and staff members for their “purposeful” efforts that illustrate how everything is possible.

“I want to thank all of you teachers for all the formative and summative assessments, all the differentiated instruction, and all the love and nurturing you give these scholars every day,” Brown said.

He went on to inspire and challenge the scholars to adopt and live out the TRACKS acronym: Talented, Respectful, Ambition, Committed, Knowledgeable, Scholars.

“I heard your nomination letters. You all are talented and have so many gifts,” Brown told the scholars.

“Last night's TRACKS celebration was a reminder of the good that exists no matter the world's circumstances," said Annie McKeighan, fourth grade team leader at Belmont Elementary School. "Mr. Brown's belief that all scholars can achieve greatness with the right focuses rang true to the entire audience of students, parents, teachers and administrators. There is great potential within these scholars, and the hope for their greatness is alive.”