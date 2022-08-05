Belmont Community Center to celebrate 85th anniversary

On Saturday, Aug. 20, Lincoln’s own Belmont Community Center (BCC) will celebrate its 85th year of serving the north Lincoln community.

“We’re thrilled to host our neighbors and the broader Lincoln community to celebrate this important milestone in the Belmont community,” noted BCC Executive Director Emily Koopmann.

Over its 85 years, the BCC has always been community-grounded and student-centered. Opened in 1937, BCC began in the abandoned Congregational Church on Butler Avenue. Mr. and Mrs. J. Will Blair, retired teachers of Doane College, along with Mrs. Arthur Park, conceived and developed the center as a way to provide recreational facilities as well as make space for youth and adult social and civic clubs.

The current space was built in 1955 as a result of community efforts to fund and build a facility to promote individual growth in the presence of community. This vision would later lead to the BCC tagline “Become+Connect.” The community center includes a baseball field, gymnasium, meeting space and preschool classroom.

“The story of the BCC encompasses generations of history and community pride,” Koopmann said.

As part of the larger Belmont campus (including Belmont Elementary School and CLC, the Belmont Recreation Center and Educare), BCC offers various programming for youth ages 3-13. Programs include before- and after-school care, early childhood education, and the use of the facility by other organizations such as Alcoholics Anonymous and the YWCA.

The Aug. 20 celebration invites community members from across Lincoln to celebrate at the Belmont Community Center, located at 3335 N. 12th St., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The anniversary celebration is free to the public and will include live music, face painting, yard games, inflatables, food trucks, prizes and more.

“While our history is certainly something to celebrate, the BCC is also taking this day to look forward to the next 85 years of serving our community,” Koopmann said. “We hope you all can join us in celebrating!”

To learn more about the Belmont Community Center, see https://belmontcommunitycenter.org/