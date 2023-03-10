Bell-issimo, Lincoln's community handbell choir, will present a concert of Irish and Celtic music at 6:30 p.m. Sunday in honor of St. Patrick's Day at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 6001 A St.

Before the handbell portion, come a little early and hear Irish tunes played on piano by Bell-issimo's own Pamela Rust. Such well-known favorites as “Irish WasherWoman,” “The Rakes of Mallow” and “Danny Boy,” along with several other pieces, will be featured. A reception will follow.

The concert is free, but a freewill offering will be taken.

Bell-issimo was formed in 2001 by artistic director Nancy Youngman, who still directs the group. Auditions take place each year for every ringer, and this year's group features ringers from 11 different churches.

One of the main focuses of this choir is to be visible in the community outside of the traditional church service setting, and Bell-issimo has performed several rock/pop concerts at Vega and the Royal Grove, along with appearing with Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra. Many Nebraska communities have hosted the choir, which was also featured for a Christmas Extravaganza in Bossier City, Louisiana.