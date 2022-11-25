Bell-issimo performs at Saint Paul UMC Friday

The First Friday concert series at Saint Paul United Methodist Church continues with a free performance by Bell-issimo at noon Friday, Dec. 2, in the sanctuary.

Bell-issimo is a 16-member ensemble of bell ringers from 11 Lincoln churches. Performing since 2002 and under the leadership of Nancy Youngman, Bell-issimo inspires and promotes the distinctive beauty and uniqueness of handbell ringing.

Bell-issimo has performed with multiple musical groups in Lincoln, including Lincoln Choral Artists, the Lincoln Community Concert Band, Dulces Voces, the Lincoln Early Music Consort and Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra.

Additionally, Bell-issimo has presented several pop and rock concerts at Vega and the Royal Grove. Regular concerts have been presented in Lincoln and other communities throughout Nebraska.

Saint Paul’s First Friday Music & Art profiles local, state and national artists. In addition to the performance by Bell-issimo, Saint Paul will display visual art from several local artists throughout December. These works will be on display in Paine Parlor, adjacent to the Sanctuary.