Bell-issimo handbell concert Sunday at First Christian Church

Bell-issimo, Lincoln’s community handbell choir, will present a “We Have Talent!” concert open to the public at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at First Christian Church, 430 S. 16th St.

Featured in this concert will be the many talents of the handbell ringers. Two published composers in the group, Jean Henderson and Chris Peck, will have pieces included, as well as arrangements by Bell-issimo ringers Eric Carlson and Curt Butler.

Instrumentalists Carrie Mardock, Michele Filbert, Bethany Mrosko and Nancy Youngman will be featured in pieces with the handbells.

First Christian’s handbell trio will also present a piece. Chris Peck arranged the band piece “Diminished Alterations” for handbells with permission from composer David Lovrien, who is a Lincoln native now living in Texas. A freewill offering will be taken, and refreshments will follow the concert.

Bell-issimo is an auditioned community handbell choir, started in 2001 by Nancy Youngman, who still serves as the group’s artistic director. This year, the choir is made up of ringers from 10 different churches. The group’s focus is to offer a variety of musical styles for advanced ringers, along with exposing the general population to handbell choirs.

Bell-issimo has performed in a variety of settings, including pop and rock concerts at the Royal Grove, as well as being a yearly fixture in the First Friday series at St. Paul United Methodist Church and a special guest for several years with Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra at the Deck the Halls Christmas concerts.