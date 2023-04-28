“Beginner’s Mind," an installation that explores the evolution of an artist, will be on exhibit May 4-27 at WallSpace-LNK, 1624 S. 24th St.

A First Friday reception from 5-8 p.m. May 5 will feature brief remarks by artist Michael Farrell at 6 p.m. A University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate student wind quintet, Perseid Winds, will perform new music composed by Glenn Korff School of Music students at 7 p.m.

From the 1960s through the ‘80s, Farrell pursued art as a personal, private and idiosyncratic endeavor. He began producing his signature assembled box constructions while a student in the late 1960s. After becoming a filmmaker, moving to Nebraska in 1972 and working professionally in public television, he continued to pursue an art-making practice largely hidden from public view. That changed when he had his first public exhibition in 1991. The next year he won a coveted Nebraska Arts Council’s Visual Artist Fellowship, and his work has been in the public eye consistently since.

The variety and complexity of that inward-looking early work offers insight into the artist’s mind. Many never-before-seen objects, conceptual art pieces and a one-of-a-kind artist book, “Space Man is a Dream Boat,” will be available for viewing and purchase from noon-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday in May or by appointment (text to 402-429-3684). For more information, visit wallspace-lnk.com or the WallSpace-LNK Facebook page.