BeerFest coming to Haymarket Park Aug. 27

BeerFest will return to Haymarket Park Saturday, Aug. 27, and it includes a Lincoln Saltdogs baseball game. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. for those with VIP tickets and at 6 p.m. for general admission.

Each year, Haymarket Park BeerFest features dozens of breweries and over 100 varieties of beers and adult beverages to sample. Upon entry, you will receive a sampling mug. Every brewery tent will provide 3-5 oz. samples of their beers on hand.

Organizers say this year's expanded BeerFest area will provide more room and less hassle.

All BeerFest tickets include a Lincoln Saltdogs baseball game ticket. The Saltdogs will host the Cleburne Railroaders at 7:05 p.m.

Only persons 21 years or older with a valid ID can enter the Haymarket Park BeerFest area. No pets allowed. For more information and tickets, see www.haymarketpark.com/beerfest.