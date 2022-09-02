Becker, Clinton present Beethoven’s sonatas for cello, piano

University of Nebraska-Lincoln Glenn Korff School of Music faculty members Karen Becker and Mark Clinton will present a program of Ludwig van Beethoven’s sonatas for cello and piano Thursday, Sept. 8, at 7:30 p.m. in Kimball Recital Hall, 1113 R St.

The concert is free and open to the public. It will also be live webcast. Visit https://music.unl.edu/webcasts the day of the performance for the link.

The program includes Becker and Clinton’s interpretation of the earliest sonata, the F Major, Op. 5, No. 1, as well as Beethoven’s last two sonatas, the Op. 102s.

This is the first of two installments of this Beethoven Cycle, which will include Becker and Clinton performing two additional sonatas and a set of variations in the fall of 2023.

Becker is professor of cello and area head for strings in the Glenn Korff School of Music. She is principal cellist of Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra and director of the UNL and Lincoln Public Schools String Project. She is an active soloist and avid chamber player, performing regularly throughout the U.S., as well as Europe, Mexico and South Korea. For more on Becker, visit https://go.unl.edu/3tdh.

Clinton is Hixson-Lied Professor of Piano and area head for keyboard in the Glenn Korff School of Music. The critically acclaimed pianist has garnered prizes at such prestigious international competitions as the 1987 William Kapell International Piano Competition and the 1991 Joanna Hodges Piano Competition. He has been featured frequently on national radio and TV broadcasts, including National Public Radio’s Performance Today and Monitor Radio. For more on Clinton, visit https://go.unl.edu/z08w.