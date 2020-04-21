Be active and social -- but be smart

Of the 6-foot distancing required to slow the spread of the virus, Rauner says calling it social distancing may be one of the reasons some are reacting badly to or ignoring the advice altogether because it implies isolation. A better way to view it, is physical distancing. Being with others and being active is a good thing, he says, you just need to be smart about it.

So what’s smart, and what isn’t?

It’s more important than ever to stay physically active – and you can enjoy it with others if you do it right. Exercise has numerous health benefits, including strengthening your immune system. Going for walks or bike rides with friends and family is great, but if you’re not members of the same household, just separate yourselves by the recommended 6 feet.

Pretty much any physical activity or exercise outside works if you can maintain a safe distance and not touch the same materials. The virus is spread through droplets produced by coughs or mouth-to-hand contact. That means playing contact sports or any sport where you’re touching the same equipment (basketballs, volleyballs, etc.) as someone outside your household is a big no.