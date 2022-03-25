BBB: Watch out for cryptocurrency scams

Last month, for the first time ever, Super Bowl viewers were treated to advertisements from cryptocurrency companies, a tacit signal that digital currency providers have established mainstream appeal and support.

From NBA star LeBron James to comedian Larry David, these ads featured no shortage of endorsement star power and garnered a notable response from prospective users. A floating QR code advertisement for the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase was perhaps the most discussed ad of the year. It resulted in more than 20 million hits to the company’s landing page in a single minute, which briefly crashed the app.

The emergence of cryptocurrencies on advertising’s biggest stage was timely. President Joe Biden earlier this month signed an executive order to have agencies study digital currencies and formulate a government-wide regulatory approach.

But these relatively new payment systems aren’t immune to scams; in fact, they’re ripe for fraud, financial loss and consumer complaints. Coinbase, for example, has an “F” Better Business Bureau rating and has accumulated more than 3,000 complaints in the last three years.

The BBB’s International Investigations Initiative released a study this week on cryptocurrency scams, which in 2021 accounted for 1,215 BBB Scam Tracker reports, including one from Lincoln and a handful from Nebraska, and losses of $7,953,502. These are conservative estimates of scam-related activity, since the vast majority goes unreported. The full study can be read at BBB.org/cryptoscams.

In the recently released 2021 BBB Scam Tracker Risk Report, scams related to cryptocurrency spiked from seventh riskiest in 2020 to second riskiest last year.

Scammers used these digital payment systems in investment scams – Ponzi schemes, coin offerings, mining opportunities and romantic enticements, among other applications – and as a new payment method for old scams like fraudulent goods, advance fee loans and employment offers.

The BBB advises you to protect your cryptocurrency wallet and avoid communicating with unfamiliar email addresses or clicking on unknown website links. Exercise caution when asked to pay with cryptocurrency for products or when solicited by social media celebrity endorsers. Promises of guaranteed returns are also a warning sign.

If you or someone you know experiences a scam involving cryptocurrencies, your BBB encourages reporting it to the BBB Scam Tracker.

