BBB warns of puppy scams this holiday season

Animal adoptions increased significantly during the pandemic and are commonplace throughout the holiday season. Unfortunately, that elevated interest has coincided with an increase in fraud.

A 2017 Better Business Bureau study, "Puppy Scams: How Fake Online Pet Sellers Steal from Unsuspecting Pet Buyers," uncovered that fraud in the sale of online pets was on the rise. Pet scams account for more than a third of all reports to BBB Scam Tracker. This month, BBB projected that nationwide losses are expected to approach $2 million in 2022. Average monetary losses have spiked 60% since 2017, with the average report involving an $850 loss.

In most incidents, a victim searching for a pet online will be directed to a website that appears legitimate. The site will offer a purebred dog for an unreasonably low price. Once a purchase is initiated, the seller will request payment through a peer-to-peer payment method or an avenue not backed by fraud protection.

If a buyer attempts to stop the transaction, the scammer will threaten legal action. By incorporating fake emails and shipping numbers, the scammer will try to legitimize the process to confuse victims.

BBB has received dozens of reports of this type of fraud from Nebraskans and from victims who claim to have tried to purchase animals from a Nebraska-based company. Of course, many of those companies didn’t exist, and nearly all of the sites mentioned in BBB Scam Tracker reports have since been scrubbed from the internet. These sites often appear and vanish quickly to impede law enforcement efforts.

BBB tips for researching puppy sellers:

• See pets in-person before paying any money.

• Try to set up a video call to view the animal.

• Conduct a reverse image search on photos attached to ads.

• Research the breed to figure out the average market price.

• Check out a local animal shelter for pets to meet in person before adopting.

Who to contact if you are the victim of a puppy scam:

• Better Business Bureau – BBB Scam Tracker to report a fraud online.

• Federal Trade Commission (FTC) – Reportfraud.ftc.gov to file a complaint online or call 877-FTC-Help.

• Your credit card issuer – Report the incident if you shared your credit card number, even if the transaction was not completed. Monitor your statements and if you suspect fraud, ask for a refund.

• Petscams.com – Petscams.com/report-pet-scam-websites tracks complaints, catalogues puppy scammers and endeavors to get fraudulent pet sales websites taken down.