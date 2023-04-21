The most prestigious awards offered by the Better Business Bureau are back and open to applicants. Unlike other awards, the BBB Torch Awards for Ethics focus on demonstrated ethical business practices rather than a company's growth, profitability or popularity.

Formerly known as BBB Integrity Awards, the BBB Torch Awards for Ethics has returned in 2023 to honor businesses and charities located in Nebraska.

“These awards are a unique spotlight for the integrity-driven organizations in our communities that do the right thing when no one is looking,” said BBB President and CEO Jim Hegarty. “This will be our 26th year highlighting organizations that each of us can be proud of. The BBB Torch Awards for Ethics embodies BBB’s mission of advancing marketplace trust. We can’t wait to celebrate with all the winners of these important awards.”

Businesses and charities in Nebraska that have operated under the same ownership for three or more years and have earned at least a “B” rating with the BBB are eligible to apply. Organizations do not need to be BBB accredited to apply, and there are no fees associated with applying.

Independent panels of judges from the business and philanthropic arenas will select the award recipients. The application deadline is Friday, April 28.

Those interested can apply online at www.bbb.org/heartlandtorch.

“We believe celebrating the best in our service area makes us all better,” Hegarty said. “Please take this opportunity to honor the work of your team by applying for these awards.”

Benefits for award winners

• Recognition as an award winner in news releases, blog posts, social media, local advertisements and BBB’s website;

• Enhanced customer confidence;

• Increased employee pride;

• A distinct award for display;

• Customized promotional materials;

• Instructions to advertise the award to your communities and stakeholders;

• A Torch Awards winner’s logo that can be used on your website and in marketing efforts;

• Winners’ applications from for-profit and 501(c)(6) organizations will be submitted for the International Torch Awards competition.

Note: Only winners’ applications from the charity categories that are BBB accredited charities can be entered for the International Torch Awards.

Award categories

• Businesses with 1-4 employees;

• Businesses with 5-10 employees;

• Businesses with 11-24 employees;

• Businesses with 25-99 employees;

• Businesses with 100-349 employees;

• Businesses with 350-499 employees;

• Businesses with 500+ employees;

• Charities with 1-24 employees;

• Charities with 25+ employees.

Visit www.BBB.org for more information about BBB.