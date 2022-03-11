BBB to celebrate businesses, charities with Torch Awards for Ethics

In a perfect world, trust and integrity would be prerequisites for businesses and charities to legally operate. However, these organizing principles can be – and often are – overlooked. On the consumer side, they’re increasingly difficult to distinguish.

For some, the quickest way to identify characteristics like trust and integrity in a company or charity is to research its digital footprint. A surefire way to quell consumer concerns is to showcase an award won for exceptional service.

Many of these accolades honor a company’s growth, profitability or popularity – all of which are important and worthy of celebration, to be sure. But do any of them really get at the heart of what makes a company or charity worthy of your trust?

That’s where the Better Business Bureau (BBB) comes in.

For more than a century, the BBB has worked to shine a light on those who demonstrate sound ethical practices. After a two-year hiatus, these prestigious awards return with a new name — the BBB Torch Awards for Ethics — and a new, simplified digital application process.

“We are thrilled to showcase the organizations that best exhibit the highest standards of ethics,” said BBB President and CEO Jim Hegarty. “We are excited for this opportunity to be extended to our entire service area. The Torch Awards for Ethics embodies BBB’s mission of advancing marketplace trust. We can’t wait to celebrate with you all.”

To be eligible, businesses and charities must have operated under the same ownership for three or more years and have an “A” rating with the BBB. They do not need to be accredited to be eligible, but they must be physically located in the BBB service area.

Applications should be completed online and will be accepted until April 29. Those who are interested in applying are highly encouraged to attend an application workshop on April 1.

Award Categories Include:

• Businesses with 1-4 employees;

• Businesses with 5-10 employees;

• Businesses with 11-24 employees;

• Businesses with 25-99 employees;

• Businesses with 100-349 employees;

• Businesses with 350-499 employees;

• Businesses with 500+ employees;

• Charities with 1-24 employees; and

• Charities with 25+ employees.

Trust can be a fickle thing, and at a time when consumers increasingly scan for integrity-driven companies and charities to support, the BBB Torch Awards for Ethics represent a singular opportunity to celebrate those in our communities most worthy of your confidence.

For more information on sponsorships and workshops, contact Josh Planos, BBB director of Public Relations and Communications, at jplanos@bbbinc.org.

