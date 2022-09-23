Baylor talks Husker volleyball at Exec Club meeting

It’s late September and that means college teams are heading into the conference portion of their schedules as the leaves of autumn begin to fall.

Husker volleyball opens with home conference matches Friday night against Michigan State and Saturday night versus Ohio State at the Devaney Center. And the Huskers dropped their first match of the season on September 13th at home in 4 sets to 5th-ranked Stanford, but followed that up with a straight-set win on the road last Saturday night against 15th-ranked Kentucky.

The Voice of Husker Volleyball John Baylor joined the membership of the Executive Club on Monday in downtown Lincoln for their weekly luncheon meeting held at the Graduate Hotel.

With the Huskers heading into a conference schedule with six teams ranked in the Top 11, Baylor said Nebraska is sitting in a comfortable position even though there are many variables still in play within the team and their lineups. He compared the Huskers’ status to the Cardinal, which pulled the upset last weekend.

“They (Stanford) are a fairly refined product this year with an established lineup, while Nebraska is experimenting with all sorts of lineups,” Baylor reflected with a clear eye and a cool demeanor on what is to come. “I’d typically say Nebraska’s journey every year in volleyball is focused on December. That’s one reason we don’t pile up a lot of conference championships in this ever-so-competitive conference. We are not necessarily a refined product by the time the conference schedule begins.”

The fluctuating lineup is due to the talent-laden roster, some injury issues and finding the right chemistry for who plays where and what kind of system will work best in the long run, according to Baylor.

“There’s more experimenting going on this year than usual,” said Baylor, who’s seen a lot of lineups over the past 29 years of radio broadcasting for Husker volleyball. “But we’re not experimenting with what the lineup is, we’re experimenting with what’s the right system to use.”

Baylor was referring to Head Coach John Cook utilizing both the one-setter and two-setter systems. He said the 2022 team has three elite setters Anni Evans, Nicklin Hames and Kennedi Orr. Baylor said the sophomores Hames and Ally Batenhorst have been battling injuries this season.

“Bottom line, this is a lot of moving parts than is typical. We’re a month into the season and it’s really unclear what the lineup is going to be over time,” said Baylor, who founded the company OnToCollege, which is an ACT and SAT preparation company serving more than 700 high schools across the country.

The volleyball national rankings for the week comes out on Monday afternoons, shortly after the Club luncheons. Baylor utilized the timing of the ranking release to share his prediction that the Huskers might be leapfrogged by Louisville, who defeated Stanford last Saturday in 4 sets. He was proved correct a short time later with Louisville getting the No. 2 spot behind top-ranked Texas and Nebraska was No. 3.

Baylor really likes what he sees in the talent potential and play of 6-foot-2 sophomore outside hitter Whitney Lauenstein, the hometown star from Waverly. He believes she needs to be on the court more often.

“You guys have seen Whitney (Lauenstein). She’s unbelievable. She’s a physical specimen. She hits the ball harder than anyone I’ve seen since Nancy Metcalf from 22 years ago. And she’s just learning the game. It’s unbelievable her vertical.”

What is not a leap is the fact that Nebraska volleyball is achieving the kind of success that hints at a dynasty being led by Coach Cook. And that is certainly not lost on the guy who covers the sport and appreciates what he is witnessing.

“Don’t take greatness for granted. It’s much more tenuous than it looks and it’s really easy for something to fall apart, it’s really tough to build it up,” said Baylor with what could be perceived as an ominous local comparison. “Enjoy this, what I call, the ‘golden age’ of Nebraska volleyball, that in my opinion started in 2015 and it shows no signs of letting up.

“We’re grabbing the No. 1 recruits in the country, we’ve got the No. 1 venue in the country, we’ve got the greatest television ratings in the country,” Baylor said before facetiously plugging his own work. “The volleyball radio play-by-play receives a lot of attention. I mean from top to bottom, it’s just stunning what we are spawning. It’s really something.”