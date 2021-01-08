Bassoons Across Nebraska concert set for Jan. 21

Bassoons Across Nebraska will be livestreamed in concert on the Live in Lincoln: Thursday Night Music Series Facebook page Thursday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m.

Bassoons Across Nebraska consists of bassoonists representing the bassoon sections in the Lincoln and Omaha symphonies who seek to raise "bassoon awareness" throughout the state and elsewhere.

Members of Bassoons Across Nebraska have been performing locally and statewide for over 30 years. The Jan. 21 concert will feature Joyce Besch, contrabassoonist for Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra; Jim Compton, principal bassoon for Omaha Symphony; Nick Nelson, assistant principal bassoon for the Omaha Symphony; and Karen Sandene, second bassoonist for Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra, contrabassoonist for Omaha Symphony and adjunct bassoon instructor at the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

Due to COVID-19, these performances are not open to the public and can only be viewed online.

For more information, call 402-477-8008 or email tnms@artsincorporated.org.

If you would like to make a contribution to the Live in Lincoln: Thursday Night Music Series, you can mail a check to: 315 S. Ninth St., Suite 110, Lincoln, NE 68508.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0