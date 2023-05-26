The Lincoln Community Foundation Garden Performance Series will resume Wednesday with a free noon concert by Bass Meets Voice at the Foundation Garden, 1415 N St.
The duo consists of jazz vocalist Jackie Allen and acoustic bassist Hans Sturm. They met as students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the early 1980s. Inspired by the voice/bass duos of Shelia Jordan and Arild Anderson, they began developing a duo repertoire of creative arrangements of standard jazz and popular tunes and original works. Over the past three decades, the duo has released several recordings and appeared on five continents.
The series will continue on Wednesdays from noon-1 p.m. through Sept. 13 at the Lincoln Community Foundation Garden.
For the full lineup in the Garden Performance Series, see www.lcf.org.