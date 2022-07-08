 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bass Meets Voice concert Wednesday at LCF Garden

  • Updated
Hans Sturm and Jackie Allen

The Bass Meets Voice duo features Hans Sturm on acoustic bass and Jackie Allen on vocals.

 COURTESY PHOTO

The Lincoln Community Foundation Garden Performance Series continues Wednesday with a free noon performance by Bass Meets Voice, a vocal/bass duo, at the Foundation Garden, 1415 N St.

Featuring Jackie Allen and Hans Sturm, the duo performs original songs and unique twists on jazz classics. Sturm, acoustic bass, and Allen, vocals, recently released their second duo album, "The Nebraska Project," a collection of original songs inspired by Nebraska’s historic musical artists including Fred Astaire, Jeri Southern, Ruth Etting and others.

For the full lineup in the Garden Performance Series, see www.lcf.org.

