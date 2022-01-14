Baseball coach Servais discusses changes at Creighton

Ed Servais is entering his 19th season as the head baseball coach of Creighton University. In addition to being the winningest coach in Creighton baseball history, he is in his 25th season at the downtown Omaha campus, and he’s only known one athletic director … until this year.
This past August, longtime Creighton athletic director Bruce Rasmussen announced his retirement after 28 years on the job.
“It’s been different for all of us who have been used to having one leader,” Servais said about Rasmussen on Monday at the weekly luncheon meeting of the Executive Club at the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Lincoln. “I feel for Marcus (Blossom) a little bit in that it’s really hard to follow somebody like Bruce. Bruce is well connected in Omaha. I mean, he knows everybody! Especially if you’ve got a few bucks, he knows ‘ya.”
Servais said Blossom’s hire as the new Creighton AD came about three weeks after Rasmussen stepped aside. Well, sort of …
“This retirement thing is hard for him. He’s not built for it very well. He’s definitely still around,” Servais said about his old boss. “It’s almost as if he never left. You can tell in his voice, he’s struggling with it a little bit. When you do what he’s been doing for one university for many years, it’s going to be hard. He’s always still going to be involved with it. That’ll never change.”
And as the world of Creighton athletics evolves, the athletic department tries to keep things as constant as possible.
“There’s been a lot changes at Creighton the last several months. One thing about Creighton, we don’t have a lot of changes. I know that’s different than a lot of athletic departments, like the one in town here. You’ve been involved with some changes,” Servais commented with some laughter echoing around the room. “At Creighton, we’ve always had a lot of continuity.”
In discussing the subject of change, Servais described the length of service from many of the Bluejay coaches as impressive. Women’s basketball coach Jim Flanery adds one more year on top of Servais’ tenure, entering his 20th season. Head men’s basketball coach Greg McDermott is in his 12th year.
With the coming of change at Creighton, there was also a tragic incident for the athletic department, and in particular the baseball program, to overcome. The volunteer director of operations for Bluejay baseball, Chris Gradoville, was brutally shot to death the early morning of Sept. 30 at a building he had recently “flipped” for a friend into a rental unit. The impact was devastating to the entire university.
“We lost a 37-year-old healthy, vibrant person that morning. He was trying to do a good deed for a friend of his, and the next thing you know he’s gone, and he was such a jolly guy, a big man who played baseball for me at Creighton,” Servais said. “You don’t get into coaching to bury your players. Coaching is a lot like being a parent. I didn’t get into coaching to ever experience this, but here it was, whether we were ready for it or not.
“I remember having to address the players,” Servais added. “It’s now about 1:30 in the afternoon. We have 43 guys that are a part of our program. I’ve never heard sobbing like that before. They were all just in shock. It shook our campus. It shook our entire sporting community in Omaha.”
And now, the team moves forward into the winter and gets prepared for a baseball season.
In looking at the upcoming season that looks to open in February, Servais likes the prospects of what his team can accomplish with players coming back from the previous year. He said the Big East conference’s pre-season picks for pitcher of the year and player of the year are Bluejays. They are junior right-handed pitcher Dylan Tebrake and sophomore outfielder Alan Roden, respectively.
“I would rank this team in our top five of all-time teams. This group is low drama and very conscientious,” said an excited Servais. “They care about what they do in the classroom and what they do off the field. I’m also excited about our schedule. We’ve got a top-ranked Arizona team coming to Omaha the week after Easter, and, of course, we have Nebraska. We haven’t played them in over two years now. But if things don’t go well with COVID, this could be year three of not having a normal season.”