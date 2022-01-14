Baseball coach Servais discusses changes at Creighton

And as the world of Creighton athletics evolves, the athletic department tries to keep things as constant as possible.

“There’s been a lot changes at Creighton the last several months. One thing about Creighton, we don’t have a lot of changes. I know that’s different than a lot of athletic departments, like the one in town here. You’ve been involved with some changes,” Servais commented with some laughter echoing around the room. “At Creighton, we’ve always had a lot of continuity.”

In discussing the subject of change, Servais described the length of service from many of the Bluejay coaches as impressive. Women’s basketball coach Jim Flanery adds one more year on top of Servais’ tenure, entering his 20th season. Head men’s basketball coach Greg McDermott is in his 12th year.

With the coming of change at Creighton, there was also a tragic incident for the athletic department, and in particular the baseball program, to overcome. The volunteer director of operations for Bluejay baseball, Chris Gradoville, was brutally shot to death the early morning of Sept. 30 at a building he had recently “flipped” for a friend into a rental unit. The impact was devastating to the entire university.