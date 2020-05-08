Barger President-elect of International Clarinet Association

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

University of Nebraska–Lincoln Glenn Korff School of Music Professor of Clarinet Diane Barger has been elected president-elect of the International Clarinet Association (ICA).

Barger will begin a two-year president-elect term Sept. 1. Then she will move to the position of president Sept. 1, 2022, for a two-year term, followed by a two-year term as past-president beginning Sept. 1, 2024.

“I am overjoyed and honored to have been selected as the incoming president-elect of this magnificent organization that has given me so much over the last several decades,” Barger said. “I am excited to build upon the great work the current ICA Board of Directors has done, and look forward to offering my leadership, support and service to our members within this global organization.”

The ICA (clarinet.org) is a community of clarinetists and clarinet enthusiasts that supports projects that will benefit clarinet performance and provides opportunities for exchanging ideas, materials and information among its more than 4,000 members.