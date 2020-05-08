Barger President-elect of International Clarinet Association

University of Nebraska–Lincoln Glenn Korff School of Music Professor of Clarinet Diane Barger has been elected president-elect of the International Clarinet Association (ICA).
Barger will begin a two-year president-elect term Sept. 1. Then she will move to the position of president Sept. 1, 2022, for a two-year term, followed by a two-year term as past-president beginning Sept. 1, 2024.
“I am overjoyed and honored to have been selected as the incoming president-elect of this magnificent organization that has given me so much over the last several decades,” Barger said. “I am excited to build upon the great work the current ICA Board of Directors has done, and look forward to offering my leadership, support and service to our members within this global organization.”
The ICA (clarinet.org) is a community of clarinetists and clarinet enthusiasts that supports projects that will benefit clarinet performance and provides opportunities for exchanging ideas, materials and information among its more than 4,000 members.
Barger has been an ICA member for more than 30 years and has served the organization in a variety of capacities, including as Nebraska state chair (2010-2020), pedagogy chair (2016-2018), artistic director of ICA’s ClarinetFest in 2012, treasurer (2000-2010) and high school solo competition coordinator (2003-2005).
Barger has taught clarinet at Nebraska since 1994. She received the Annis Chaikin Sorensen Award for Excellence in Teaching in 2013 and the College Distinguished Teaching Award in 2001.
She is an internationally acclaimed soloist and chamber musician, master class clinician and adjudicator. Barger is a member of UNL’s Moran Quintet, principal clarinet of Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra, and E-flat/B-flat clarinetist in the Amicitia Duo with Denise Gainey from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Barger can be heard on the Amicitia Duo’s Play Pretty CD (2020), solo CD BlingBling (2012), and as editor of 13 editions of Bellini operatic fantasies on the Potenza Music label. She can also be heard with the Moran Quintet on the Crystal Records label.
“I look forward to serving the ICA in the next six years on their Board of Directors,” Barger said.
