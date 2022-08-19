Barbershop chorus welcomes new leaders

Two young vocal music directors at Lincoln high schools have been selected to co-direct the Lincoln Continentals, whose mission is to preserve an American art form: barbershop harmony.

Aaron Zart, entering his fourth year as show director at Lincoln East High School and one of two vocal music directors at the school, and Logan Langholdt, entering his first year at Lincoln North Star, came on board Aug. 2 to co-direct the nonprofit men’s chorus.

Working in tandem, they succeed Chris Weddell, former band Instructor at Yutan Middle and High School and the Continentals’ director the past five years. He recently took a new position as band instructor at Fremont High School.

Meet the new leaders

Zart has Continentals’ roots that go back to his high school years at Lincoln East, where he graduated in 2011. He earned his degree in music education at UNL, and enters his second year of working with the unified music program for general and special education students at East.

“(After graduation), I moved away (teaching music four years at a Missouri high school near St. Louis), continued to sing, then the pandemic hit, and now I’m back as one of the Continentals’ directors,” said Zart. He and his bride-to-be, Jacqueline Goering, are planning an Oct. 29 wedding.

Langholdt, a Gretna resident and a native of Carroll, Iowa, sang with the Bathtub Dogs during his days at UNL, where he also earned a degree in music education. He comes to Lincoln North Star after three years as middle school and high school music director at Wahoo, where he also directed the show choir and assisted with the band.

Langholdt also works with the choir at Saint Paul United Methodist Church in Lincoln.

Noteworthy

The Lincoln Continentals, formed in 1946, hold weekly rehearsals at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Northeast United Church of Christ, 6200 Adams St., and perform publicly two or three times each month.

Kent Zimmerman, Lincoln Chapter president of the Barbershop Harmony Society, said that under Weddell’s direction, the chorus competed at several district contests. He led the group through two-plus years of COVID without taking a break from getting together, and members did many Zoom sessions to stay in touch with one another.

Most recently, Weddell directed a Continentals trip over Memorial Day weekend to Washington, D.C., where the Lincoln group performed as part of the National Memorial Day Concert Series at several national monument sites and for several veteran groups.

The Lincoln Continentals are always looking for men with a passion for singing and performing. Drop by any rehearsal night and inquire about membership, or just come to listen. “An audience helps us better prepare for our next performance,” said Zimmerman.